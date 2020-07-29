2 accused in murder conspiracy to be tried together

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A judge has denied a request for a separate trial by a man accused of killing the husband of his co-defendent near Bismarck last winter.

A South Central District judge has ruled Earl Howard and Nikkisue Entzel will be tried together on accusations that they plotted Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

An attorney for Earl Howard argued at an earlier hearing in Burleigh County that the criminal background of his client and Nikkisue Entzel are different and that trying them together would be unfair and could lead to a mistrial.

