FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota department of health is reporting 480 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4 new deaths.

There have now been 1,580 deaths linked to the illness in the state and there are now 4,714 active cases.

294 patients are currently in the hospital while 45,987 are listed as recovered.

