Advertisement

Summit League issues statement on delaying start of fall sports

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Valley News Live) – The Summit League’s Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League’s Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women’s soccer, men’s soccer, and volleyball.

Competitive schedule for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball. Training and practices may continue to be conducted at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines. The Joint Council continues to meet and discuss the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on member campuses.

The number one priority continues to be the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. The President’s Council acknowledges the need to be flexible in this ever-changing environment and will continue to monitor national developments related to the pandemic and its impact on the League. This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

MN Rep. Armstrong In Barr Hearing

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
MN Rep. Kelly Armstrong was one of many Representatives to question AG Bill Barr during his hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee today.

News

Pandemic Pod: Parents consider homeschooling with other families during pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
With uncertainty surrounding the new school year and rising COVID-19 cases, parents are trying to come up with the safest way to educate their kids.

News

News - Local parents remain divided on whether kids should go back

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

News - 5:00PM News July 28 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News July 28 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 5:00pM Weather - July 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News July 28 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News July 28 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

POVnow

MN Medical Board Dismisses Allegations Against Sen. Dr. Jensen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The MN Board of Medical Practice completed their investigation and moved to dismiss allegations against Sen. Dr. Jensen.

News

Watch live at 4PM: Trump holds news conference at White House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live: Trump holds news conference at White House

Breaking News

After arresting one, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate another inmate who escaped

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, July 27th, 2020, Tyler Delmore an inmate from the Barnes County Correctional Facility was released at 10:15 AM for work as a condition of his Criminal Judgment.