Pandemic Pod: Parents consider homeschooling with other families during pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With uncertainty surrounding the new school year and rising COVID-19 cases, parents are trying to come up with the safest way to educate their kids.

One of those options involves bringing teachers into their homes.

As school districts scramble to come up with a reentry plan, parents are taking a serious look at homeschooling with other families, wondering if it's a viable option.

"If there are one or two families I really trust and I know what they've been doing, let's see if we can get together and figure out how to school our children together," Natalie Davidson says.

Parents like Davidson are going with the pandemic pod, partnering up with other families to bring a teacher to the home.

"It's a matter of getting your kids together and making sure they can be social in the safest way possible," she says.

Davidson says she doesn't feel safe sending her kids back to school yet. She's not alone.

"It's a tricky time. We need to just step back. There's no playbook for how to parent in a pandemic," Nicole Rude says. "There's no playbook for how to educate in a pandemic. We don't know what that looks like."

It wasn't an easy decision for Rude, but she's keeping her youngest one home. She taught elementary education for nearly a decade, so she'll be doing the schooling herself.

For others, it's not so simple.

"I honestly don't feel comfortable, not just for my kids, but for the teachers and other students," Mackenzi Dathe says. "I don't think it's the right time to be sending kids back to school."

Not all families can afford to hire a teacher, nor do they all have teaching experience.

"That's definitely not in our budget, unfortunately," she says. "I don't mind homeschooling my kids. It's challenging to say the least. My daughter is autistic."

"It seems like it's hard to hold the schedule the same," Dale Hillukkah says. "It seems like there are too many daily distractions popping away."

Hillukkah says his kids struggled with the distance learning this spring, saying homeschooling isn't the best option for his family.

At 10 a.m. Saturday morning, experts will host a "Homeschooling 101" session for parents seeking guidance.

It will be at Grace Covenant Church in Fargo. You can chat with other experienced homeschool teachers, learn about homeschool law and get your questions answered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.