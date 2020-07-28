Advertisement

Outrage from local group during Fargo City Commission meeting

Members of a local activist group speak out against city leaders.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There were fireworks at Fargo City Hall Monday as the local activist groups let commissioners know that they think the city is trying to silence them.

Wess Philome, organizer of OneFargo and activist, was invited to step forward and speak at the meeting as the commission discussed having monthly dialogue with each other.

Philome began discussing objections to the newly appointed interim police chief.

His mic was cut off soon after commissioners said Philome was not staying on topic.

“My mic has been cut off and so has my voice,” Philome said.

This led to an uproar from members of the community, including the group Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead.

Emotions ran high and many people then stormed out after expressing their grievances with city leaders.

“I will let you guys make your vote on the statement of content,” Philome said. “Whether you guys show up and listen and have dialogue and create progressive change will absolutely be up to you.”

The commission did move to have monthly discussions with the group to address concerns within the community.

“The tone in the room tonight gives testimony to the need for us to build trust with each other and step our dialogue,” Commissioner John Strand said.

