North Dakota added to Quarantine Order for travelling to Chicago

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota has been added to a list of states where visitors to Chicago are required to quarantine.

Under the Emergency Travel Order, anyone visiting the city from a state experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 cases will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and North Dakota were added to the growing list of states this morning.

North Dakota is experiencing 15-20 daily infections per 100,000 people.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are already on the list of restricted states.

The list will be reviewed and amended on a weekly basis.

