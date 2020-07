FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The MN Board of Medical Practice completed their investigation and moved to dismiss allegations against Sen. Dr. Jensen. Also, he shares his point of view on the PSYOP letter sent out by the Walz administration. “Is this the kind of government you want?” says Jensen.

