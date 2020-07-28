Advertisement

MIAC pushes several fall sports to spring due to COVID-19 concerns

Among the sports being seasonally relocated are football, soccer, volleyball and cross country
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) is pushing several sports from Fall of 2020 to Spring of 2021, citing ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Among the sports being seasonally relocated are football, soccer, volleyball and cross country. The conference is working to develop spring schedules for those sports, which have been deemed medium- or high-risk for coronavirus transmission by the NCAA.

Sports categorized as low-risk, like both men's and women's golf and tennis, will go on this fall against conference opponents only. 

The Presidents’ Council continues to support institutional autonomy regarding the decision to participate in intercollegiate athletics this fall.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of students and staff,” said Paul Pribbenow, Chair of the MIAC Presidents’ Council and Augsburg University President. “The decision to postpone competition for many of our fall sports was very difficult, as we know how much our student-athletes want to compete and how important athletics are to each of our campuses, but we need to put ourselves in a position to return to play as safely as possible.”

With guidance from the NCAA and Minnesota Department of Health, the MIAC has spent several months developing a return-to-athletics plan to outline the guidelines, best practices, and circumstances necessary for MIAC sports to resume while prioritizing the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and campus communities.

Training, practice, and other athletically-related activities for all teams will be permitted in accordance with NCAA Division III rules and campus, state, and NCAA health directives.

With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the MIAC will continue to evaluate options for the upcoming winter season and beyond, providing appropriate updates as they become available.

