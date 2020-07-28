Man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County

Advertisement

Motorcyclist hits tree and is killed
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
NEAR PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a motorcycle vs deer crash in Hubbard County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, July 28 around 1:15 a.m. on Hwy. 34

The 42-year-old man from Park Rapids hit a deer on his 1985 Kawasaki EX250 and died in the crash.

No other information is being released at this time.

