FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erin Perrine, Trump 2020 Director of Press Communications, joined us to talk about Ivanka Trump’s visit to MN and the Trump campaign. Will we finally convince them to hold a rally at the Fargodome?

Erin Perrine, Trump 2020 Director of Press Communications, joined us to talk about Ivanka Trump's visit to MN and the... Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.