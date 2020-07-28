Fargo Police will conduct an active shooter exercise Wednesday at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Airport Authority in partnership with the Fargo Police Department will be conducting an active shooter exercise in the commercial airline terminal of Hector International Airport. The purpose of the exercise is to train airport terminal employees for an active shooter event in a safe and controlled environment.

The drill will be conducted in between flights and will not cause any disruption to normal operations. Notifications describing the drill will be posted at terminal entrances the day of the drill and announcements will be made over the building’s public address system informing passengers and citizens who may be in the terminal that this is only a drill. Citizens may see police cars and other emergency vehicles surrounding the terminal during the time of the drill and are advised that this is only a drill and there is no danger to the public.

