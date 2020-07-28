Fargo City Commissioners issue directive recommending masks in public

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioners along with health leaders addressed the issue of a mask mandate Monday.

Commissioners considered two options, a citywide regulation or a more targeted approach.

“What we are really looking for is a community approach to a health crisis beyond anything any of us have ever comprehended or experienced,” Commissioner John Strand said.

Commissioners were quick to rule out any mandate with penalties, instead asking for directives and a standard to be set.

“I’m not looking for us to have a bunch of laws,” Strand said.

The commission decided on an “all-encompassing” directive. This would encourage the use of masks in public places and would be evaluated every three months to see if changes are needed.

Commissioners also approved the directive for masks to be worn by city employees if social distancing is not an option and for members of the community in city buildings, including the Fargodome.

Lastly, MATBUS asked that the commission moved forward with regulations on public transportation to match the current rules in place for Moorhead.

“Transit would ask that the commission approve requiring masks on the vehicles,” said Matt Peterson, MATBUS Assitant Director.

The commission approved the request and those using public transportation will be asked to wear a mask beginning August 3.

City leaders want to stress that no new laws or ordinances were approved Monday regarding a citywide mask mandate, only directives asking that people help protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.