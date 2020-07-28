Fallen Wind Tower causes road closure in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A stretch of highway 281 in North Dakota is set to close after mechanical issues sent this wind tower base rolling into the ditch.

The incident happened a mile south of Pingree.

According to a tweet from Highway Patrol, the road will be closed later today to stand the base back up.

They will notify the public when they are closing the road,,

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.