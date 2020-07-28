DC health officials list North Dakota among high-risk states

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Health officials in Washington, D.C., have placed North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states.

That means anyone from North Dakota on “nonessential travel” to the nation’s capital must self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

People on “essential” travel must self-monitor for 14 days, limit contact with others and quarantine if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The Bismarck Tribune reports DC’s definition of “essential travel” includes government functions but does not include tourism.

The designation comes as active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reached a new high.

Active cases on Monday rose to 1,058, which is 33 more than Sunday’s high.