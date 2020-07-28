Advertisement

DC health officials list North Dakota among high-risk states

The designation comes as active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reached a new high.
Active cases in North Dakota on Monday rose to 1,058, which is 33 more than Sunday’s high.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Health officials in Washington, D.C., have placed North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states.

That means anyone from North Dakota on “nonessential travel” to the nation’s capital must self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

People on “essential” travel must self-monitor for 14 days, limit contact with others and quarantine if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The Bismarck Tribune reports DC’s definition of “essential travel” includes government functions but does not include tourism.

Active cases on Monday rose to 1,058, which is 33 more than Sunday’s high.

