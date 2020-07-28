Car prowler reported near Moorhead elementary school

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are issuing a reminder to lock up your car after a prowler went through some vehicles in one neighborhood.

Police say they took four reports of vehicle break-ins Tuesday morning in the area around Ellen Hopkins Elementary School. One person called police after they heard their car alarm going off.

None of the reports showed broken windows or doors, implying the vehicle were left unlocked.

Authorities say leaving a car unlocked is a crime of opportunity, and the best way to deter a thief is to take out your valuables and lock up your vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.