Advertisement

Car prowler reported near Moorhead elementary school

Photo Source: Pete / MGN
Photo Source: Pete / MGN(KALB)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are issuing a reminder to lock up your car after a prowler went through some vehicles in one neighborhood.

Police say they took four reports of vehicle break-ins Tuesday morning in the area around Ellen Hopkins Elementary School. One person called police after they heard their car alarm going off.

None of the reports showed broken windows or doors, implying the vehicle were left unlocked.

Authorities say leaving a car unlocked is a crime of opportunity, and the best way to deter a thief is to take out your valuables and lock up your vehicle.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fallen Wind Tower causes road closure in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
A stretch of Highway 281 south of Pingree is set to close due to a fallen wind tower

News

North Dakota added to Quarantine Order for travelling to Chicago

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Dakota added to Chicago Quarantine States list

News

Valley Today KVLY: City of Fargo masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
City of Fargo masks

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

Latest News

Valley Today

2-car crash slows traffic on 45th St. in Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
A two-vehicle crash on the corner of 23rd avenue and 45th street south in Fargo slowed down traffic on Tuesday morning.

News

Valley Today: July 28th 6:50 am

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

DC health officials list North Dakota among high-risk states

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials in Washington, D.C., have placed North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states.

Valley Today

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County

Updated: 6 hours ago
The 42-year-old man hit a deer on his 1985 Kawasaki EX250 and died in the crash.

Valley Today

Top North Dakota GOP officials disavow anti-LGBT language

Updated: 7 hours ago
Top North Dakota Republican officials have disavowed an anti-LGBT resolution that was passed by hundreds of the party’s delegates and denounced by the state’s GOP governor.

News

Outrage from local group during Fargo City Commission meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Members of local activist groups speak out.