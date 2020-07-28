Advertisement

After arresting one, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate another inmate who escaped

Tyler Delmore
Tyler Delmore(Station)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the second time in less than a week, an inmate has escaped from Barnes County.

According to a media release, Tyler Delmore was released at 10:15 a.m. Monday for work from the Barnes County Correctional Facility as a condition of his criminal judgment.

Deputies said he was due to return at 10:00 pm but failed to return and hasn’t been located since.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Valley City Police Department were notified.

Tuesday morning, deputies arrested an inmate who reportedly pulled the same stunt on Friday.

If you have any information on Delmore, please contact the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office at 701-845-8530.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

