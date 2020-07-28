Advertisement

As Fargo and WF schools prepare to release plans this week, parents remain divided on whether kids should go back

Fargo and West Fargo public schools will make announcements on Friday
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School leaders will be making major decisions this week regarding the upcoming school year.

On Friday, Fargo and West Fargo public schools will reveal their plans on whether students will be back in the classroom, as much of the country still deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this is costing my kids too much to not go back to school,” Christina Hemmer said.

Hemmer has two children enrolled at Davies High School. One is entering as a freshman and the other as a senior. She’s concerned that working remotely will impact the senior’s application to colleges.

“The long term gains for them academically, outweigh the risk of them getting COVID,” Hemmer said.

Hemmer added that she’s already engaging in conversations with both of them about the school year.

“That’s probably the piece that we’ve been preparing for the most of still being ready to do school at home. Still, prepared that they may not go back to school,” Hemmer said.

The mother acknowledged that school administrators don’t have it easy making a decision, however, Hemmer said remote learning last year was exhausting for her and her husband.

Other Fargo parents aren’t too keen on sending their kids back. John Douglas has two enrolled at Jefferson Elementary School.

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to gamble with my children’s lives for a political standpoint. I think it’s all about health and it’s about the children’s safety,” Douglas said.

Douglas said his kids want to go back, yet he won’t allow it.

“We as parents, we need to step up our game and we gotta make the decision for them. That’s our job as parents is to protect them,” Douglas said.

In one scenario under the proposed plan Fargo Public Schools released last week, elementary students could be allowed back on school grounds for two to three days and work remotely on the other days. Middle and high school students would work strictly online.

There would also be an option of a virtual academy for all families.

“I told her she probably does have to wear a mask if she goes back to school,” Alisa Williams said.

Williams has a seventh grader in Grand Forks Public Schools and she just wants the district to release a plan.

“I think the kids emotionally need to go back to school but, you know, physically and possibly getting sick, I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Williams said.

Her daughter also wants to go back to school.

The Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, DFL, will issue guidance to schools for the reopening on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Fargo private school, prompting closure

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Parents of kids attending a Fargo private school received an email that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing their children.A copy of the email from Dakota Montessori School was forwarded to Valley News Live on Monday.

Back To School

Parents upset Fargo Public Schools didn’t mention special education in its proposed reopening plans

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Parents of special education students expressed frustration to Valley News Live on the proposed plans Fargo Public Schools released this week on reopening this upcoming year. The district didn't mention special ed.

Back To School

Fargo catholic school system says it’s starting the year with in-person learning

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
After input by parents and staff, a St. John Paul II Catholic Schools in Fargo is planning to have students in class this year. That decision comes as Fargo Public Schools may start the year with online learning for middle and high school students.

News

How to maintain budget when Back-to-School spending to hit record high

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT
Parents, you probably don't want to hear this one. According to a new study, you may be spending more on school supplies than ever before.

Latest News

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools discuss plan for the fall

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
Fargo Public Schools discuss options for return to school.

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools is proposing to push back the start of classes to September

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo Public Schools is considering pushing back the start of the new school year to September in a draft plan it unveiled to parents Wednesday.

Back To School

As WF schools continues working on reentry plan, former custodian says district isn’t prepared for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
West Fargo Public Schools told us on Tuesday it’s currently putting a plan together to keep students and staff safe, however, it isn’t ready to share those details. A former custodian for West Fargo schools said the district isn’t prepared to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Back To School

Moorhead school board voting on nearly $23 million in bids for new career academy

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
Moorhead’s school board will vote on Thursday for bids on a multi-million project approved last year by voters in a bond referendum.

Back To School

While all require students wear masks, universities in the Valley differ on dorms

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
As COVID-19 is showing no immediate signs of leaving and creating a cloud of uncertainty, colleges are preparing for classes on campus to start this fall. Yet, each university in the Valley is approaching its school year differently and that’s evident when it comes to dorms.

Back To School

Valley parents and teachers anxiously wait for fall semester’s plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
Parents say they're in panic mode as school plans for the fall semester won't be finalized until the end of the month.