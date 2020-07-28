Airman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Grand Forks AFB

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An airman is accused of illegally buying the gun that led to the death of two other airmen in June at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Daesha Renea Heard, 21, was charged with unlawful purchase/transfer of a firearm and false statements, according to court documents.

Heard is listed in the charging documents as an Airman First Class with the United States Air Force stationed in Grand Forks, and she appeared in federal court last week after being arrested.

Investigators said Heard purchased a gun for Julian Carlos Torres, 19, of Texas on May 5. That gun, Torres then in turn used to kill Natasha Raye Aposhian, 21, and himself on June 1.

This is the first time investigators directly accuse Torres of killing Aposhian inside the dormitory of Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Aposhian’s parents previously told us the Arizona native was a victim of domestic violence.

The 21 year old’s father issued a statement to Valley News Live praising the arrest.

“I’m pleased to see that an arrest has been made. While nothing will bring Tasha back, it brings me some comfort to see justice being served,” Brian Murray said. “I hope as this investigation continues that anyone who played a part in allowing this crime to happen is held accountable.”

Heard reportedly bought a Glock, model 22c, 40 caliber pistol for Torres after he urged her several times to help him get a firearm.

According to court documents, Torres was under the age of 21 and not allowed to buy one.

Heard told investigators that Torres suggested she “gift” the gun to him. They drove to B&B Guns in Grand Forks and that’s where Torres selected the Glock because of the extended magazines option and he liked it.

An invoice of the purchase obtained by federal investigators showed Heard paid $474 on May 5 for 50 rounds of ammunition, the gun, and extra magazines to include an extended magazine.

Torres gave Heard $500 in cash, yet when Heard tried writing on the receipt that she gifted him the gun, Torres stopped her, according to court documents. He reportedly wanted to make an “official typed copy.”

Furthermore, Heard allegedly told Torres to place the gun at the Grand Forks Air Force Base Armory. However, he responded that he “had an unspecified friend he was going to keep the firearm with.”

Investigators said Torres used the gun to kill Aposhian during a verbal altercation. He then used the weapon to kill himself.

Heard reportedly didn’t believe Torres had any “real ill intentions” with the gun.

She’s scheduled to appear in federal court for a preliminary hearing on August 10 at 2 p.m.

