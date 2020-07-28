2-car crash slows traffic on 45th St. in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A two-vehicle crash on the corner of 23rd avenue and 45th street south in Fargo slowed down traffic on Tuesday morning.

Fargo Police, Fargo Fire and FM ambulance all responded.

The Valley Today Traffic Reporter, Devin Fry, tells us officials closed down the right lane on 23rd avenue.

Traffic was also redirected through the area.

