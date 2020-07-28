Advertisement

157 new cases, one new death linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

The victim was a woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with another death linked to the illness.

The latest victim, the 100th total death since the virus was first reported in the state, was a woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions.

In total, there are now 1,084 active cases in North Dakota.

35 patients are being hospitalized while 4,957 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Coronavirus

Updated COVID-19 Data from Minnesota

Updated: 17 minutes ago
New data from the Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Updated: 1 hours ago
Regal Cinemas announced plans to start reopening theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 21.

Coronavirus

Anchor at Savannah station first in US to take part in Phase 3 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

National

Florida man accused of using federal coronavirus relief loans on Lamborghini

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida man is accused of using some of his federal coronavirus relief money on luxury expenses, including a Lamborghini.

Coronavirus

Savannah, Georgia, news anchor first in US treated with coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

National

Coronavirus: 8,000 kids test positive in Florida; MLB games postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 infections are increasing in 22 states, including Florida, where nearly 8,000 children tested positive for the virus in just eight days.