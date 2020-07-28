157 new cases, one new death linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with another death linked to the illness.

The latest victim, the 100th total death since the virus was first reported in the state, was a woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions.

In total, there are now 1,084 active cases in North Dakota.

35 patients are being hospitalized while 4,957 are listed as recovered.

