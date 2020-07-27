Ward signs in Germany to begin professional basketball career

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Former North Dakota State men’s basketball standout Tyson Ward has signed a contract to begin his professional career in Germany.

Ward, a 6-foot-6 guard from Tampa, Fla., signed with s.Oliver Würzburg in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Germany’s top division.

Huge congrats to Tyson Ward, who is headed to Germany's top league to begin his pro career! #ProBison https://t.co/miuqMqNFNn — NDSU Basketball (@NDSUmbb) July 27, 2020

Ward is the only player in NDSU history with more than 1,500 points, 700 rebounds and 250 assists in his career. He played in 129 games for the Bison.

Ward was named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America team, All-Summit League first team, All-Summit League Tournament team, and NABC All-District second team for his senior season in 2019-20. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in Summit League play, shooting 59 percent overall and 49 percent from three-point range in conference games. Ward was one of only two players to rank in the league’s top 10 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

NDSU finished the season with a record of 25-8, sweeping The Summit League’s regular season and tournament championships. The Bison have earned four NCAA Tournament berths in the past seven seasons.

