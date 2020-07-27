Truck flipped onto its side from crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A truck was turned onto its side after a crash in Grand Forks Sunday.

Around 5:44pm, officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a crash in the 2400 block of 36th Ave. South involving three vehicles.

Initial investigation found that a white 2019 white Ford F250 driven by 42-year-old Thomas Barendt of Grand Forks was traveling east bound following a passenger car.

The passenger car moved out of the way to avoid striking a parked vehicle.

The Ford F250 did not move and hit the parked GMC Sierra that was unoccupied facing east bound.

The momentum of the crash caused Barendt’s vehicle to flip onto its side and pushed the GMC Sierra over the curb and into a parked and unoccupied black Toyota Highlander.

Barendt was cited for care required.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The Grand Forks Police Dept. would like to take the time to remind everyone to remain cognizant of all motoring hazards and to wear proper safety restraints.

