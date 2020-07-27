Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Fargo private school, prompting closure

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents of kids attending a Fargo private school received an email Sunday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing their children.

A copy of the email from Dakota Montessori School was forwarded to Valley News Live on Monday.

The notice states a staff member of Dakota Montessori contracted the novel coronavirus and “in an abundance of caution” the school would close Monday for a deep clean.

Families of children in the classroom where the person tested positive were notified on Sunday, according to the email.

Below is a statement from Dakota Montessori on the matter:

“Dakota Montessori School has taken extra safety measures during these last five months to keep our staff and children safe. Because of these extra safety measures, we are fortunate to have kept COVID out of our building until now. As soon as we found out one person tested positive, we alerted the families and staff who are affected, and shut our doors immediately for deep cleaning and professional disinfecting. We know we are not alone in this situation. Numerous other businesses and childcare facilities are currently dealing with the same situation in Cass County, and across the state. Our children and staff are like family, and we are doing everything possible to keep them safe, now and in the future. That includes working with the ND dept of health and professional disinfecting spray. We feel fortunate that school is not in session, and we have a limited number of children and staff here in our summer program setting. Thank you for allowing our families privacy to deal with this situation.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.