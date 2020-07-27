Solidarity march brings nearly 100 people to the streets of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Calls for justice for Vanessa Guillén, Breonna Taylor, Natasha Aposhian and others rang out through the streets of Fargo.

“They won’t stop until people understand,” said one marcher. “People need to understand that black lives matter. All lives matter, and right now, all lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

The march brought nearly 100 people to the streets of Fargo, like 81-year-old veteran Thomas E. Whalen.

“I hope it wakes some people up, that it’s time to take our country back,” said Whalen. “We have a democracy and let’s use it.”

The group peacefully marched from Fargo City Hall, and rallied outside the Fargo Police Department, sharing stories from across the state.

“Thats why we’ll continue to be here. My brother was murdered. It happened here in this state. I stand here for him. I stand here for Danny Fuller who was murdered by the cops in Devils Lake,” said one presenter.

The message: keeping those in power accountable, including Fargo mayor Tim Mahoney and Fargo Police Chief David Todd, asking for Chief Todd to step down ahead of his resignation that is planned for the end of the month.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s all of our money. All of our tax dollars are going (to the Fargo Police Department). How are they serving us if Chief Todd is in office?” said Frederick Edwards Jr., one of the organizers of the event.

Chief Todd was under criticism after releasing an heavily redacted email discussing the actions of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson.

“So I’m going to ask y’all one more time. Why retire when you should be fired?” Edwards said.

The group had support echoing from the representatives of the native community.

“I’m living my ancestors wildest dreams by being here,” said Ambrosia Howell-Yellow Bird.

Organizers and presenters thanked those who marched and asked them to take the next step by going to city council meetings to make their voices heard.

Fargo mayor Tim Mahoney released a statement following the march saying ”The City of Fargo and its Human Relations Commission remain fully committed to community dialogue and subsequent action. The City looks forward to engaging in constructive conversation to continue hearing from all parties. I remain hopeful the community organizers will accept our standing invitation to restart meetings with City representatives to help all of us advance forward together. Fargo is a progressive city that has already embarked on reforming policies, culminating with the City Commission’s recent actions.”

