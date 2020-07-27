Advertisement

Residents should report unsolicited seeds coming from China

Seeds from China
Seeds from China(The North Dakota Department of Agriculture)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
The North Dakota Department of agriculture as well as the North Dakota State Seed Department say they have received several reports of state residents receiving unsolicited packages containing seeds from China. The same has been reported in other states.

“We’re not sure why these seeds are being sent or what the motives are behind this,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Unsolicited seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock.”

Anyone receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should do the following:

  • Retain the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label
  • Do not plant the seeds
  • Contact the NDDA at 701-328-2391 or email your name, phone number and number of packages and dates received to doa-phytos@nd.gov to report the incident
  • Wait for further instructions

The NDDA and the North Dakota State Seed Department will work with the United States Department of Agriculture to identify and destroy the seeds.

