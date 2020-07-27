NDSU, Drake non-conference game canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football lost it’s third and final previously scheduled non-conference game Monday, July 27th when the Pioneer Football League announced a league only football schedule this fall.

Sources tell Valley News Live that NDSU has been in talks with both Power Five and Group of Five programs to fill the open non-conference spots.

Previously, the Bison lost non-conference games against Oregon (Sept. 5) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19). Drake (Sept. 12) will also fall off the schedule.

If no non-conference games can be scheduled, the Bison will open the season on September 26th at Northern Iowa.

