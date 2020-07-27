Moorhead Police: Vehicle vandalized with handgun

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Moorhead Police were called out to the 400 block of 19th Street South early Monday morning on a report that a handgun was being flashed and a vehicle window was broken.

Officers say the victim left the scene and reported the incident at another location.

There were no reported gunshots involved in this incident.

Officers learned that the side window of the vehicle was broken by being struck with the handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the people involved knew each other and there is no known threat to the public.

