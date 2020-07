FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Clay County.

The state patrol says 22-year-old Sean Christensen lost control of his bike at a ramp going from Highway 10 to Highway 336 in Glyndon around 6 Sunday night.

Troopers say Christensen is not seriously injured.

