Missouri Valley Football Conference announces intention to carry on with Fall football season, for now

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference released a statement Monday afternoon regarding football this Fall.

The Presidents Council released a statement saying it, “has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.”

The council announced it will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.

