Late start for fall sports in the NSIC

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (MSUM Athletics) - The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition.”We fully support the late start,” said Athletic Director Doug Peters. ”I believe it gives our student-athletes the safest and most realistic path to completing our competitive seasons.”

For the sports of football and men’s & women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be Wednesday, September 2 with the first date of competition scheduled for Saturday, September 26. For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Tuesday, September 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Friday, October 2.

”This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” stated NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans.

At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”23 conferences comprise the institutions that compete at the NCAA Division II level. 10 conferences have postponed fall competition, nine have announced some type of a delayed start and four have yet to make an announcement according to Peters.

Dragon student-athletes returned to workouts in early June and around 130 student-athletes have been participating in a mix of voluntary athletic movement and conditioning workouts, weight room sessions, and voluntary skill instruction. ”The hard work Andy Scott and Travis Anderson put in to developing our protocols has served us well,” added Peters. “We had two positive tests and because of how committed our student-athletes are to competing in the fall, there was no spread and the number of student-athletes that needed to quarantine was limited.”

With the goal to safely prepare to compete and complete the 2020-2021 seasons the athletic department has been working to minimize risk, create sustainable systems, an understand and accept what is and is not controllable.

