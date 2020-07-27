Jamestown Police investigating after 1 person is struck by vehicle

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On 07/27/20, at 11:00, the Jamestown Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident involving a car and pedestrian on the 200 block of 1st Ave N. Jamestown Area Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene to provide immediate medical aid to the injured pedestrian.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, but preliminary information gathered determined the striking vehicle was traveling southbound on 1st Ave N at a low speed at the time of impact. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported for evaluation to Jamestown Regional Medical Center by Jamestown Area Ambulance.

The Jamestown Police Department was able to get the road opened up in a timely manner with assistance from the Jamestown Fire Department and Jamestown City Street Department. This accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.