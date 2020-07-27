Fargo police need help finding missing 15 year old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are asking for your help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Marisela Ruiz was reported missing on Saturday, July 25, according to a Facebook post by the Fargo Police Department.

Ruiz is described as 5′5 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information to on her whereabouts, Fargo police ask you call 701-451-7660 or your local law enforcement.

Moreover, you can text your tip to 701-730-8888.

