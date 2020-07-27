Advertisement

Fargo Marathon 2020 has been cancelled

Published: Jul. 27, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Inforum is reporting that the Fargo Marathon that had been postponed for August 24th to the 29th has officially been cancelled.

Back in June a post made to the Fargo Marathon page said that the races would be moving forward with its 2020 scheduled events, but only with an August date. At that time race director Mark Knutson said the health and safety of all runners were top priority.

Inforum also says the event will be rescheduled for May 22nd of 2021. Three refund options are also being offered which include deferring to next year, a full refund or to still partake in the event virtually.

