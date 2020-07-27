Disciplined Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputy Tamera “Tori” Holland resigned from her position correctional deputy Sunday, July 26th.

Holland served as a correctional officer for the past two years.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner said Holland’s resignation was a personal decision and not a result of any further disciplinary action implemented by the Sheriff’s office.

Holland posted a video on TikTok that went viral.

It portrayed the derogatory stereotype that Native Americans excessively drink alcohol.

The video has been deleted.

