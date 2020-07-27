Advertisement

Crews on scene of crash in Moorhead

Moorhead crash
Moorhead crash(Valley News Live)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash in Moorhead on 12th Avenue South near 13th Street.

Our reporter on scene says a bicyclist may have been involved in the crash and that a vehicle has crashed into a tree.

You are asked to avoid the area so crews can work to clean everything up.

Stick with Valley News Live as more develops on this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

