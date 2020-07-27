Crews on scene of crash in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are currently responding to a crash in Moorhead on 12th Avenue South near 13th Street.

Our reporter on scene says a bicyclist may have been involved in the crash and that a vehicle has crashed into a tree.

You are asked to avoid the area so crews can work to clean everything up.

