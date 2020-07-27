Complaints: ND high school hockey coach verbally and mentally abused players

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Documents obtained by Valley News Live detail complaints accusing a high school hockey coach of harassing and bullying his players.

Parents reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline saying their child experienced retaliation if he spoke up regarding coach Scott Robideaux of Grafton Public Schools.

Valley News Live received 23 pages in an open records request outlining the abuses parents say players suffered at the hands of Coach Robideaux.

He’s accused of running a toxic locker room with some players suffering from bouts of depression and anxiety as a result.

In one documented instance, Robideaux called a player wussy for getting hurt. He also reportedly would transfer varsity players to junior varsity if they voiced any displeasure or got hurt.

According to a complaint, a player at one point recorded Robideaux using a slur to describe his players after losing a game. Once he caught wind of the recording, Robideaux told players to not go home to “their mommies and daddies” about what’s happening inside the locker room.

He then reportedly began confiscating cell phones.

We also obtained past work evaluations from 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 that were favorable towards the coach and praised him.

However, this past year Robideaux was placed on an improvement plan.

Parents detailed in their complaints that players were taking mental and verbal beatings daily.

Some players went on to develop symptoms of depression and distress, which impacted their home lives.

Several parents we talked to declined speaking on the record for fear of retaliation. Still, they said the verbal beating by Coach Robideaux created mental anguish for their kids.

We reached to the Grafton Public Schools superintendent for a comment on this situation and he has yet to respond.

Here are links to the evaluations Robideaux received as well as his improvement plan.

Evaluation 2017-2018: https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20382041-hky-s-robideaux-17-18

Evaluation 2018-2019: https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20382039-coach-robideaux-2018-19-self-eval-with-ad-comments

Improvement plan: https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20382040-coach-robideaux-2019-20-hockey-eval

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.