Boy airlifted to hospital following lawn mower accident in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A young boy was airlifted to a hospital following a lawn mower accident over the weekend.

Clay County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the call in rural Clay County around 8:25 p.m. on Sat. July 25.

A young boy had injuries to his leg from the accident and was air-lifted to the hospital.

A GoFundMe sent to Valley News Live says a 6-year-old boy’s leg was cut by the mower and he’s currently in a Fargo hospital. The Fundraising site also says the accident happened near Felton, MN.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.