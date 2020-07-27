Barnes County Sheriffs looking for missing inmate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who has been missing since Friday Morning.

Officials say that Dehl Eagle was released a little after 10 AM for work on Friday July 24th.

He was set to check back in at 10 PM that night but has not yet returned.

At this time Eagle has not been located.

Eagle was convicted of Sexual Assault in 2007.

If you have any information, please contact the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office at 701-845-8530.

