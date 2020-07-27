112 New Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 within the state.

There are now 1,058 active COVID cases in North Dakota, a new record high.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning the death toll stands at 99.

In total, 43 patients are currently being hospitalized while 4,829 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.