Advertisement

112 New Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 within the state.

There are now 1,058 active COVID cases in North Dakota, a new record high.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning the death toll stands at 99.

In total, 43 patients are currently being hospitalized while 4,829 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.

National Politics

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has a 'light case' of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19 and has a 'light case," according to adviser Larry Kudlow.

Latest News

Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Coronavirus

Quick testing needed for COVID-19 contact tracing to be most effective, research finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
A recent study suggests quick COVID-19 testing and quick reporting of the results are crucial for contact tracing to work.

Coronavirus

Vaccine testing volunteer describes feeling of participating in trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker, an anchor at WTOC in Savannah, said she never thought she'd participate in something like this.

Coronavirus

What to do when your $600 weekly unemployment check expires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn
The relief act scheduled the $600 unemployment benefit to end “on or before July 31.”

Coronavirus

Google lets employees work from home until at least next summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Google appears to be bracing itself for a long pandemic and that could prompt other businesses to follow suit.