Vehicle crashes into apartment building in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle crashed into the Sonoma Lofts Apartments Saturday night.

Around 9:20 pm, the Grand Forks Police Department and Fire Department responded to 4240 5th Ave. N. for a vehicle that had driven into an apartment building.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large hole through a bedroom wall of a ground floor unit.

Officials say the 2005 Kia van came to rest in the kitchen area and was found to be running.

Police say the van was operated by a juvenile male.

The juvenile, who lives in the area, took his parents vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed.

The juvenile lost control of the vehicle which caused the van to hit a curb and continue into the apartment building.

Electrical power was disconnected to the unit involved, and firefighters remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.

Grand Forks Fire says significant damage to the unit required a load bearing wall to be shored, and plywood sheathing to secure the opening.

Officials say at the time, the apartment renters were not at home. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The juvenile was arrested for DUI, Unqualified Operator and Reckless Driving.

