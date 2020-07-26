Three-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge diverts traffic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A multiple-vehicle crash on the Grant Marsh Bridge forced traffic to be rerouted Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. officials responded to a three-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound roadway of I-94 on the Grant Marsh Bridge between Mandan, ND and Bismarck, ND.

Eastbound traffic was blocked and diverted to Bismarck Expressway for about one hour.

Multiple people were transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

The eastbound roadway has been cleared and is now open.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

