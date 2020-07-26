Advertisement

Three injured in overnight shooting incident in Minot

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three victims suffered gunshot wounds in an early-morning shooting incident near Central Avenue in Minot, according to Minot Police.

Police say dispatch received a call around 2:38 a.m. of a report of gunshots near 105 Central Avenue W. in Minot.

Responding officers located and secured the crime scene, which was a short distance away from 105 Central Avenue W., according to police.

Police say all the victims were taken to Trinity Hospital by private parties. Investigators say one was treated and released, and the other two were admitted.

Police say the victims were men ages 22, 42, and 26, but could not release more information on their identities or conditions.

Investigators say no one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ward County Sheriff’s Department assisted the investigation.

