Theft at AmericInn in Hawley, MN

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Hawley, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a theft at the AmericInn by Wyndham Hawley.

Officials say around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man and a woman entered the AmericInn at 1212 Jetvig Blvd.

It is believed an employee was distracted while one of the people stole money from the till drawer.

Police say they will be reviewing the surveillance video of the crime.

