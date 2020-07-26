Advertisement

NDDoH: 141 new cases of COVID-19

(Source: WVIR/Gray News)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Cass and Burleigh County have the largest case count for the day, Cass with 29 and Burleigh with 34.

There are no additional deaths being reported, leaving the death toll for the state at 99.

Currently, there are 42 people hospitalized with the virus.

4,752 patients are listed as recovered.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 10
  • Burleigh County - 34
  • Cass County – 29
  • Emmons County – 2
  • Grand Forks County – 21
  • McKenzie County - 3
  • McLean County – 4
  • Morton County – 8
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 7
  • Steele County - 3
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Ward County – 8
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

288,801 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,718 total tests from yesterday)

146,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,219 unique individuals from yesterday)

140,603 – Total Negative (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,876 – Total Positive (+141 unique individuals from yesterday)

A previously reported case from Barnes County was negative and was removed from the total. 

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

333 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

4,752 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

