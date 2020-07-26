Man leads officials on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man sits in jail after leading officials on a high-speed chase Saturday.

Around 7:36 pm, North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers located a stolen Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 94 westbound at MM 342.

The Troopers attempted a traffic stop but the pickup failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

The Chevrolet pickup traveled west on I-94 at speeds up to 100 MPH.

The pickup exited I-94 (MM 331) at Casselton, drove thru the intersection, and went down into the northwest ditch getting stuck in a small slough.

Officials say the driver, Robert Lewis from Chesnee South Carolina, was removed from the vehicle without incident.

Lewis was arrested for Possession on a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance (personal use) and theft of property.

Cass County Sheriffs office assisted with the pursuit and is investigating the stolen vehicle and may have additional charges.

