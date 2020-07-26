Man killed in motorcycle crash near Richardton

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Officials say around 2 p.m. 62-year-old Clayton Maloney from Mandan was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Old Highway 10 about 3 miles east of Richardton with a 42-year-old Kasey Maloney riding as passenger.

The motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, entered the south ditch and overturned.

Both occupants were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Clayton Maloney was pronounced dead.

Kasey Maloney was transported by Sanford Air Med to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, ND.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

