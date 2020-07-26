Advertisement

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Downgraded to a tropical storm, Hanna hovered over the U.S.-Mexico border in the morning with winds near 50 mph (85 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to unload as much as 18 inches of rain (45 centimetres) on parts of South Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist, urged people in flooded areas to shelter in place.

Shelters were opened in hotels, schools and gyms. In Hidalgo County, Texas, a community building in the town of Mercedes known as the "Dome" was set aside for evacuees who had tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus. The county instructed those who needed shelter to bring masks and hand sanitizer if they could.

Coastal states scrambled this spring to adjust emergency hurricane plans to account for the virus, and Hanna was the first big test.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that some people in need of shelter would be given hotel rooms to keep them apart from others.

"We cannot allow this hurricane to lead to a more catastrophically deadly event by stoking additional spread of COVID-19 that could lead to fatalities," he said.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season blew ashore as a Category 1 storm late Saturday afternoon with winds of 90 mph (145 kph) not far from Port Mansfield, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Corpus Christi.

Parts of South Texas had gotten at least 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain, including Cameron County, which includes Brownsville.

Myrle Tucker, 83, tried to ride out the storm in a powerboat docked in a Corpus Christi marina. But winds and rain blew out the vessel's windows. Eventually, rescuers in a dinghy were able to reach him and bring him to shore.

Tucker was standing in the marina Sunday holding a cup of coffee. Many other boats had been flooded and lashed by the storm. He recalled telling the rescuers he wasn't sure he would be able to climb out of his boat.

"They picked me up," he said. "They carried me like a box of napkins."

The Coast Guard helped rescue a couple without injuries after their sailboat began taking on water Saturday evening in a harbor near Corpus Christi.

More than 180,000 customers were without power Sunday morning throughout South Texas, including Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Brownsville, according to AEP Texas.

Corpus Christi is in Nueces County, where health officials made headlines when they revealed that 60 babies tested positive for COVID-19 from July 1 to July 16. Farther south in Cameron County, more than 300 new cases have been reported almost daily for the past two weeks. The past week has also been the county's deadliest of the pandemic.

Sherry Boehme, who lives in a condo along the beach in Corpus Christi, said the storm's approach increased the anxiety she has felt during the pandemic. The 67-year-old woman has mostly stayed at home because of health problems related to chronic lung disease.

"It's almost like a double whammy to us," Boehme said Saturday by phone. "I think it's made a lot of people nervous. ... We'll get through it. Everybody is good and strong and sticks together."

Hanna came nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey blew ashore northeast of Corpus Christi. Hanna was not expected to be as destructive as Harvey, which killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

Mexico's northeasternmost states, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, also took precautions ahead of the storm. Tamaulipas disinfected shelters to try to avoid spreading COVID-19, authorities said.

In the Mexican city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, volunteers kept a close eye on Hanna as the rains shook tents in a refugee camp housing an estimated 1,300 asylum seekers, including newborns and elderly people. They have been waiting for months for court dates under a U.S. immigration policy that requires them to remain in Mexico.

In the Pacific Ocean, meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas closed in on Hawaii over the weekend.

___

Merchant reported from Houston. Associated Press writer Maria Verza in Mexico City and Desiree Seals in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Updated: moments ago
Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.

News

Vehicle crashes into apartment building in Grand Forks

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Vehicle runs through bedroom wall of a Grand Forks apartment.

National Politics

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

News

Man leads officials on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Cass County.

Sports

Sports - Goldeyes defeat Redhawks 8-2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News July 25 - Part 3

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 25 - Part 2

Updated: 43 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 25 - Part 1

Updated: 44 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

News

News - 6:00PM News July 25 - Part 3

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News July 25 - Part 2

Updated: 56 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD