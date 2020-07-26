Advertisement

Mask mandate in effect in MN

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Masks on for Minnesota. You can expect to see more signs saying “Masks Required” in businesses all around Moorhead.

“All of our customers have been coming in with masks on and it makes us really happy that we don’t have to tell them we can only do curbside if they don’t wear a mask,” said Tucker Schoenfish, an employee of Junkyard Brewery in Moorhead. Schoenfish also added they have had a very positive response to the governor’s order.

“It makes me feel safe but it also makes me more comfortable that I’m protecting our customers as well,” said fellow Junkyard employee, Lis Krabbenhoft.

Governor Walz said wearing a mask is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to stop the spread. Sol Ave Kitchen in Moorhead making it easy to comply by offering a free one.

“We do have disposable masks available if our guests need, but we have not encountered that,” said Kassie Palmer of Sol Ave Kitchen. “Everybody has walked into our store with a mask and is really happy to be here.”

Some say they are still getting used to the new mandate.

“I forgot about the sign, saw the sign, went back to the car,” said John Zasada of Moorhead. “Thankfully we had masks in the car.”

However, the majority of people we spoke with said that they’ll play by the rules and hope others will too.

“If we’re going to get through this, we’re all going to have to cooperate and work together,” said Erika Tomten. “So we can get back to normal.”

Adding that it will take everyone doing their part to mask up and stop the spread.

There are some exceptions to the mask requirement including kids younger than 5 and those with specific health issues.

If you’re caught bare-faced more than once, you could face a citation and a fine of up to $100. Businesses caught violating the order can also be fined up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.

