North Dakota Health Dept reports 124 COVID-19 cases Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Of the newly reported cases, 34 come from Burleigh County, 12 from Morton County, and 10 from Stark County.

There are no additional deaths in North Dakota. The death toll for the state remains at 99.

The entire listing of new cases is below.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 2

Benson County – 7

Bowman County – 1

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 34

Cass County – 9

Emmons County – 1

Foster County - 2

Grand Forks County – 5

Griggs County - 3

Kidder County – 1

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 1

Morton County – 12

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County – 1

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County - 2

Richland County – 2

Rolette County – 1

Sheridan County – 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 10

Stutsman County – 3

Towner County - 1

Walsh County – 8

Ward County – 7

Williams County - 5

BY THE NUMBERS

284,082 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,181 total tests from yesterday)

144,260 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,552 unique individuals from yesterday)

138,524 – Total Negative (+1,430 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,736 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that two individuals from Cass County were from out of state.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

328 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

39 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

4,671 – Total Recovered (+126 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

