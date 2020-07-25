“Like a freight train”: Severe wind damage in Dent, Minn.

DENT, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Powerful thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind damage to Dead Lake in Dent, Minn. early Saturday morning.

"My daughter came in the room. She said, 'We have to get in the basement,'" Christine Ilvedson of Dent says. "She yanked us out of bed. We went downstairs. While we were going down the stairs, we could hear all the trees crashing and falling."

Though the storm was brief, its wrath lingers for people like Ilvedson who are cleaning up the aftermath and will be for quite some time.

"There goes the rest of our summer, that was my reaction," she says. "This is going to take months to clean up. It's so bad."

It wasn’t but three weeks ago storms uprooted trees and downed power lines on the north side of the lake. A second hit has several saying they can’t catch a break. These straight-line winds have the power to cause as much damage as a tornado.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through," neighbor Mark Hockert says. "I was in a camper at the time. It shook pretty well."

He says he tried making a run for the house, but the rain was too heavy. Looking around Saturday, he says he's lucky to be alive.

"It was sprinkling and we woke up. We had the windows open and everything," business owner Bill Poulsen says. "Then just KA-BOOM! It made a large bang and the lights went out."

He's owned Heart Beach Resort on the lakeshore for 33 years.

"We've had 115 mile per hour winds and it never did this much damage," he says.

Although clean up is far from over, these neighbors say they’re just thankful everyone is ok.

